2025 Waukesha homicides; Nikita Casap videos, documents released
WAUKESHA, Wis. - For the first time, we are hearing from the teenager who said he killed his parents and hid their bodies in his Village of Waukesha home.
WARNING: Some of the details in this story are graphic.
Video, documents released
What we know:
For more than three hours, Nikita Casap said in an interrogation room, opening up to detectives about his childhood in Moldova, and his education as a Waukesha West High School student.
Nikita Casap
"I was in the process of joining the National Honors Society as well," Casap said.
But when detectives asked Casap about the February 2025 deaths of his mother and stepfather, the then 17-year-old shut down.
"I think I’d rather first talk with an attorney," Casap said.
The video is from 2025. Investigators released thousands of documents to FOX6 News as part of an open records request.
Tatiana Casap and Donald Mayer
For the first time, we are seeing inside Casap's home. Investigators say he shot and killed his parents, Tatiana Casap, and Donald Mayer, and hid their bodies under blankets.
Bullet holes are marked on the wall and floor. Candles were placed near the victim's decomposing bodies.
After staying with the bodies for days, investigators say Casap went on the run in his parents' SUV. He drove across the country, and was pulled over about two weeks later in Kansas. Casap had jewelry, cash, ammunition and weapons in the vehicle.
Guilty plea entered
What's next:
Earlier this month, Casap changed his plea to guilty in Waukesha County court. He will be sentenced in March. First degree intentional homicide charges carry mandatory life sentences.
Prosecutors said Casap also plotted to assassinate President Trump. There is no word from federal officials if Casap will face charges for that.
