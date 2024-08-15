2025 NFL Draft: Reserve EAA campsites, available starting Aug. 16

article

The Experimental Aircraft Association announced on Thursday, Aug. 15 that it will make its drive-in Camp Scholler campsites available in late April 2025 to help meet the demand for accommodations during the NFL Draft to be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 16, campsites may be reserved through the EAA website. Each campsite is available from April 19-29, with a three-night minimum at $175 per night (which includes all taxes and fees). Payment is due in full at the time of reservation.

A news release says each campsite has water and electrical availability for one camper or recreational vehicle, as well as space for one motor vehicle or two motorcycles. In addition, extra motor vehicles may be parked in an overflow parking lot for $25 per day, per vehicle.

With each reserved campsite, EAA is also providing two complimentary EAA Aviation Museum passes and a 20% discount certificate for merchandise at the Barnstormer Boutique inside the museum (passes and discount good through April 30, 2025).

The campground will then close on April 29 to ready the area for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, which is July 21-27. Camp Scholler traditionally opens to welcome AirVenture volunteers and attendees in late June.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on April 24-26, 2025.