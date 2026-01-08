2025 Milwaukee crime numbers; homicides increased

The Brief The Milwaukee police chief and the mayor released crime data from 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 8. The data shows homicides increased from 132 in 2024 to 142 in 2025 – that is an 8% increase. The 2025 crime data shows a 17% decrease in fatal crashes in the city of Milwaukee.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, District Attorney Kent Lovern, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Adam Procell released on Thursday, Jan. 8 crime data for the city from 2025.

To help bring crime down, the mayor is proposing a new plan to put people in good housing.

What is up?

By the numbers:

The data shows homicides increased from 132 in 2024 to 142 in 2025 – that is an 8% increase. There was a 3% increase in human trafficking from 2024 to 2025.

What is down?

By the numbers:

The data shows rapes fell by 10% year to year – and there were also drops in robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft and arson.

Officials noted the homicide clearance rate in 2025 was 87%.

Crashes in the city

What we know:

The crime data also shows that crashes were consistent with 14,324 in 2024 to 14,299 in 2025. Hit-and-run crashes were consistent with 5,410 in 2024 to 5,421 in 2025.

Fatal crashes in Milwaukee decreased by 17% – from 66 in 2024 to 55 in 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Nationwide drop

Big picture view:

Though it wasn't the case in Milwaukee, national headlines celebrated homicide numbers dropping elsewhere in 2025. Chicago, for example, reported its lowest number of homicides in 60 years:

416 homicides through Dec. 30, 2025

Homicides down 29% in 2025 compared to 2024

Previous low of 395 set in 1965, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Baltimore saw its lowest number of homicides in nearly 50 years, too.

Nationally, homicides were down. The AH Datalytics Real-Time Crime Index suggests homicides in 2025 saw the largest one-year drop. The index includes data from 570 police agencies through October 2025, so it's not the year's picture just yet.