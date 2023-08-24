2024 Wisconsin State Park sticker; Slinger sophomore wins design contest

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday, Aug. 24 announced that Slinger High School sophomore Samantha Williams is the winner of the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

A news release says Williams’ winning design illustrates the tenderness between a loon and chick afloat a calm body of water. The image will be printed on state park and forest annual vehicle admission stickers and will be displayed on more than 500,000 vehicles.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to artwork submissions from high school-age students attending Wisconsin's public, private or parochial schools or home-schools. The DNR received about 150 entries this year.

The second place winner is Aspen Wolter of Jefferson High School, and the third place recipient is Chase Robert Reyer of Oshkosh North High School.

The 2024 Honorable Mentions are:

Brianne Fortney, Ashwaubenon High School

Carly Goodlund, McFarland High School

Raina Crawley, Slinger High School

Kaya Miller, Slinger High School

Sean Allen, Kiel High School

Isabel Lehner, D.C. Everest Idea Charter School

Emily Grubb, Beaver High School

Vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. Stickers are required on all motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park stickers for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents aged 65 or older.

State vehicle admission sticker revenues operationally fund the Wisconsin State Park System. The 2024 stickers will go on sale Nov. 24, 2023. Stickers are available for purchase online, at state park system properties and at DNR service centers.