2024 Wisconsin State Fair: Casting Crowns takes Main Stage, Aug. 5

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Feb. 19 that award-winning Christian music group Casting Crowns will perform on the State Fair Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $35, $40, and $45. Each ticket includes admission to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place Aug. 1 – 11.