Harris vs. Trump; Wisconsin community divided by few votes

The Brief In Thiensville, in 2020, former President Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden by just 45 votes. The GOP support has dropped in Ozaukee County. It voted 64% for Republican Mitt Romney, but about 55% for Trump in both 2020 and 2016.



The numbers are so close that Wisconsin could go either way on Election Day.

That's why you could get a whiplash from all the campaign visits from both sides.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Just glad to be over. Just glad to be done with it," said Robert Langhoff, a Thiensville voter. "This election was a little rough. The big ones right that most Americans are on is the economy, immigration, and abortion. And all three of those weighed heavily into my decision today."

Former President Donald Trump in Green Bay and Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison on Oct. 30.

You might feel that pressure if you lived in a divided village in a divided state in a divided nation.

"I felt a bit undecided, like I was leaning one direction the entire time and then there was either the angel or the devil on my shoulder saying: have you thought about this direction? I knew I had to make a decision," Langhoff said."What were the most pressing things that would make the most immediate impact on my life?"

In Thiensville, in 2020, former President Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden by just 45 votes. Two of those Biden votes were James and Anna Hahn.

"I like going with the winners, okay," James Hahn said. "And I like going with what I feel like: who’s got the best attitude and who’s going to help me the best? Now, do I regret voting for Biden? Yes, I do."

Vote here!

They say they voted for the winners of the White House and Wisconsin: Barack Obama twice, Trump and Biden.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I kind of vote for who I think aligns best with what I want," Anna Hahn said. "It’s not just one party."

This year? They’re going back.

"The Trumpster’s really shown a turnaround in attitude, in my opinion, especially with getting shot at, the assassination attempts," James Hahn said. "This dude’s character is just shining through. I’m proud of him."

VP Kamala Harris and former Pres. Donald Trump

The GOP support has dropped in Ozaukee County. It voted 64% for Republican Mitt Romney, but about 55% for Trump in both 2020 and 2016.

"It’s getting a little more purple in the area, which is really great, because I know we’ve been pretty red in the past," said Molly Villa, who is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris. "It’s been nice to see the change."

As the latest Marquette Law School poll found 52% of those voting early, in-person favor Trump, 56% of those voting on election day favor him and 70% of those voting by mail favor Harris.

"I think it’s exciting because for a long time, women didn’t have rights for a lot of things. We fought really hard to get those rights and keep those rights," Villa said. "So I think by getting a woman in office it would be amazing to see that, because it just shows how far we’ve come and we can go even further."

Early voting comes to a close this weekend. Many places will stop on Friday, Nov. 1. However, some places like Milwaukee will continue through Sunday, so it is best to check with your local clerk.