2024 Pet Telethon: How you can donate, adopt

Published  March 22, 2024 10:11am CDT
FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon

The Wisconsin Humane Society annually serves 40,000 animals and their families and today you can help their cause. Brian Kramp is learning how every dollar donated today will make a huge impact on their ability to save animals who have special needs.

Every penny raised here, stays here in Wisconsin to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive. 

How you can donate and adopt

Help animals in distress

Annual telethon to benefit homeless animals

How your donation can help

Wisconsin Humane Society

