2024 Pet Telethon: How you can donate, adopt

FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon
Brian Kramp is learning how every dollar donated today will make a huge impact on their ability to save animals who have special needs.
The Wisconsin Humane Society annually serves 40,000 animals and their families and today you can help their cause. Brian Kramp is learning how every dollar donated today will make a huge impact on their ability to save animals who have special needs.
Every penny raised here, stays here in Wisconsin to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in a loving home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.
How you can donate and adopt
Brian Kramp is at their Milwaukee location with information on how you can donate and adopt some very special animals.
Help animals in distress
Brian is with their wildlife rehabilitator who knows how to help animals in distress.
Annual telethon to benefit homeless animals
Brian Kramp is at their Milwaukee location with information on how your donation can help the organization helps save animals from unfortunate situations.
How your donation can help
Brian Kramp is at their Milwaukee location with information on how your donation can help the organization helps save animals from unfortunate situations.
Wisconsin Humane Society
Brian Kramp is learning more about their mission and how you can donate and adopt a furry little friend.