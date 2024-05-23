2024 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; organizers offer new details

The 2024 edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is slated for Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at McKinley Park and Bradford Beach. On Thursday, May 23, organizers provided new information about the show.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show celebrates Milwaukee’s veterans, first responders, members of the armed services, and their families.

The USAF Thunderbirds will return after a five-year hiatus as the headlining act with six demonstration pilots flying the venerable Lockheed F-16 Fighting Falcon.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Golden Knights to parachute in

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, and the world’s premier military parachute team, will return to Milwaukee after a six-year absence. The Golden Knights hold world records in aerial competitions, and are known for taking soldiers, celebrities, and heads of state on skydiving events. Members must demonstrate excellence in parachuting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams and skilled professionals who all play a critical role in the Army’s success.

Italian Air Force’s National Aerobatic Team to perform

The Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), the official aerobatic team of the Italian Air Force, will also participate in the 2024 show. Based at Rivolto, Italy, the team alternates between solo and multiple-aircraft maneuvers and are regarded as one of the world’s top aerobatic teams. Flying ten MB-339s, they are the joint largest aerobatic team in the world.

Based at Rivolto, the Frecce Tricolori are regarded as one of the world’s top aerobatic teams. The Frecce Tricolori were formed in 1961 to replace Italy’s many unofficial aerobatic teams.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Frecce Tricolori use green, white and red smoke throughout their display. The first displays comprised a four-ship of F-86 Sabres and an additional solo aircraft, with the main formation gradually increasing in size to nine aircraft. The team transitioned to the Fiat G.91 in 1964 and the MB-339A/PAN in 1982. The MB-339 will soon be replaced by the M-345HET.

Learn more about the 2024 Milwaukee Air & Water Show.