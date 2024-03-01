Wisconsin teen's duck calls are taking flight

There is an old saying that imitation is art. 18-year-old John Vail from Trempealeu in western Wisconsin has spent hundreds of hours trying his best to sound like something else. He is hopeful his outdoor outfitter business that centers around his custom duck calls is about to bring in its most impressive haul yet – after it landed him one step closer to a $10,000 scholarship.

"It looks like a legit sculpture, and it's art. It's like a woodwind instrument as well. So it's pretty fascinating," said Vail as he described his duck calls.

The avid outdoorsman is happiest by the water. So it is only fitting Vail started his own business based off of what he likes to do the most.

John Vail

In 2022, the teen created Only Limits. The company sells products online and through word of mouth. The product that is the hardest to make is the centerpiece of his business. His duck calls take hours to make and were developed out of months of frustration.

"So it took about seven months to get my first tone board made to the sound that I wanted. Then my style of call took two or three months before I got the outer shape of it. Just the sound that took a long time to dial in," said Vail.

John Vail

Not bad for someone who is self-taught.

The high school senior used YouTube to learn how to create his products. Getting the sound to be "just right" has been a struggle.

"There's not much on how to produce the sound. A lot of trial and error," explained Vail.

Only Limits appears to be hitting the right tune. Several of his products are sold out and Vail said he's busier than ever.

John Vail

"I honestly love duck hunting itself and water fowl hunting in general, and I have a little bit of a competitive edge. So it's fun to just kind of push myself and try to beat other people that are within the industry for call making," said Vail.

Vail's success has plucked him a new prize for his hard work -- Junior Achievement Young Entrepreuneur Live finalist.

"It's been super surprising so far and what's crazy is compared to other people my business is super small. It's a lot of fun. No doubt about it," said Vail.

John Vail

With his success, he may need a new name from Only Limits to no limit.

"My curiosity just keeps me pushing sometimes and creating new designs and I'd like to see how this goes for the rest of my life. I know it's going to go somewhere," said Vail.