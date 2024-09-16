2024 Holiday Folk Fair International set for Nov. 22-24

article

The Brief The annual Holiday Folk Fair held at Wisocnsin State Fair Park will be held Nov. 22-24. This year's theme is "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Art."



The 81st Holiday Folk Fair International will be held Fri., Nov. 22 – Sun., Nov. 24, 2024, at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

A news release issued on Monday, Sept. 16 said this year’s theme, "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Art," will allow Fairgoers to explore how traditional art represents one’s cultural heritage, as it conveys traditions, values, and beliefs.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance; the World Café offering traditional dishes; the Tanzhauz, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; the Coffee House, where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians; Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar, where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the American Culinary Federation Chef’s Stage presented by TightSeal Exteriors and Baths featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Hours and admission

Hours will be 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 22; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 23; and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 24.

Advance tickets are available at folkfair.org/admission – $13 each for eight years old and up. Admission at the gate will be $16 for ages 8 – 61, with children up to age seven admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $14, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

For more information on the 2024 Holiday Folk Fair International, you are invited to visit folkfair.org or call 414-225-6225.