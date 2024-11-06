2024 election: Divided Cedarburg weighs in on election results

The Brief While unofficial results show Kamala Harris won Cedarburg by 194 votes on Tuesday, Donald Trump won Ozaukee County and Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 5. In 2020, President Joe Biden won by just 19 votes against Trump in Cedarburg.



A disappointment for some and a celebration for others, that's the reality in swing state Wisconsin following former President Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

In 2020, Cedarburg had the narrowest margin in southeast Wisconsin. It's a city with mixed emotions following the outcome of this election.

If you walk down Washington Avenue in Cedarburg, there is a sense of community.

"We love America, we love Cedarburg," said Jim Juergensen. "When we get those big snow drifts, we are all out here helping each other out."

In a city known for its political divide, neighbors that have dueling yard signs also have different takes on Trump’s victory.

"We are not shy about showing our support," said Emily Copps, who voted for Harris. "We are shell shocked today, we are surprised. We are nervous. We are sad."

Although Copps and Thomas Robel live within steps of each other, the moods inside each of their homes are completely different.

"My gun rights are very important to me, and there’s no way that’s going to happen," said Robel, who voted for Trump. "Most of the large Trump signs in Ozaukee County, I had part in putting up."

"At that time, I saw it was going to be close," Robel said. "We knew it all the while."

While unofficial results show Harris won Cedarburg by 194 votes on Tuesday, Trump won Ozaukee County and Wisconsin.

"I fear for the future of families, young women and their bodies," Copps said.

Despite differing feelings about the outcome, Copps said there is no animosity.

"We are going to be neighbors, still today and going forward," she said.