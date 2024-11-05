2024 Election: Cedarburg voters focused on big issues

The Brief Cedarburg is getting national attention – and voters there are focused on the big issues. In 2020, Cedarburg had the narrowest margin in southeast Wisconsin. Voters now think it could be another tight election.



The path to 270 electoral votes runs right through battleground Wisconsin – and there's a city in Ozaukee County getting national attention.

In the City of Cedarburg, voters are focused on the big issues.

"I’d say abortion, climate change, gun violence," said Liam Mulcahy.

"The most important issue is the border," said Paul Rasmussen.

"Reproductive rights and what women should choose to do with their bodies should be our right," said Madisyn Flint.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, thousands entered the community gym to vote in-person.

"Kamala Harris," Mulcahy said.

"Trump. I’m a Republican. Always have been," Reilly said.

"Uh, I won’t be sharing that," said Jason Loomis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2020, Cedarburg had the narrowest margin in our area. President Biden won it by just 19 votes in the last election. Former President Trump won the city by more than 9% in 2016.

Voters now think it could be another tight election.

"I’m even in a split household, I have friends who are in a split household," said Kristin Burkart, who voted vote Harris – and talked about the issues most important to here. "Women’s rights. Absolutely number one. I have two daughters. Uniting and bringing this country together."

"Definitely the Social Security, the Medicare. That’s my time. I did something selfish for me. But I also did it for my family. I want everyone to stop and listen," said Gail Mischelow.

Mischelow said the election has caused division in her family.

"Who did you vote for this election?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"I voted for Kamala Harris. I’ve very proud I did. Did I vote against a couple of family members, sure," Mischelow replied.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

88-year-old Connie Reilly voted for Trump.

"The important part is the country go back to some stability," Reilly said.

In a city known for small margins, there remains a big post-election day hope.

"We need to come together. Can't be so divided going forward," Loomis said.