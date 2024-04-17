2024 Chill on the Hill season begins June 4 at Milwaukee's Humboldt Park

article

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 17 the lineup for Chill on the Hill 2024 Season.

The 19th season of Chill will once again be held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. This year’s season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 4. It will run for 13 weeks until Tuesday, August 27. Each Tuesday night show begins at 6:30pm.

Chill on the Hill will use the green space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden. Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.

The lineup

June 4: Match Stick Mitchell Shiner and The Urbanites

June 11: Dak Dubois and Chris Haise Band

June 18: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 25: Faded Places and Pulpa De Guyaba

July 2: American Legion Band

July 9: An Evening with HYFIN featuring B-Free

July 16: Violette Wilder and Joseph Huber

July 23: Emmitt James and Adi Armour

July 30: Lack Of Reason and Adorner

August 6: Erotic Adventures Of The Static Chicken and Friends

August 13: Combustor and Something To Do

August 20: An Evening Of Jazz featuring the David Bayles Quartet

August 27: Bright Eye & Blind and Louie & The Flashbombs

NOTE: All acts are subject to change without notice.