2024 Chill on the Hill season begins June 4 at Milwaukee's Humboldt Park
MILWAUKEE - The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 17 the lineup for Chill on the Hill 2024 Season.
The 19th season of Chill will once again be held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. This year’s season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 4. It will run for 13 weeks until Tuesday, August 27. Each Tuesday night show begins at 6:30pm.
Chill on the Hill will use the green space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden. Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.
The lineup
- June 4: Match Stick Mitchell Shiner and The Urbanites
- June 11: Dak Dubois and Chris Haise Band
- June 18: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- June 25: Faded Places and Pulpa De Guyaba
- July 2: American Legion Band
- July 9: An Evening with HYFIN featuring B-Free
- July 16: Violette Wilder and Joseph Huber
- July 23: Emmitt James and Adi Armour
- July 30: Lack Of Reason and Adorner
- August 6: Erotic Adventures Of The Static Chicken and Friends
- August 13: Combustor and Something To Do
- August 20: An Evening Of Jazz featuring the David Bayles Quartet
- August 27: Bright Eye & Blind and Louie & The Flashbombs
NOTE: All acts are subject to change without notice.