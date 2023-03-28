2023 Wisconsin state trail passes available for purchase

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday, March 28 that 2023 state trail passes are now available.

A news release says the 2023 state trail passes are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2023. A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents. A $5 state trail day pass is also available.

State trail passes are available only at individual properties, licensed vendors or self-registration stations. Trail fee revenues are used for maintaining and operating state trails and trails in state parks, forests, and recreation areas.

A 2023 state park and forest annual vehicle admission sticker or a day pass for admission to parks, forests, and recreation areas may be required for entry in addition to the state trail pass.

For more information on Wisconsin state trail passes, visit the DNR State Trail Pass website.