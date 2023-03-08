2023 Summerfest; Fest Fan contest, enter through March 31

Summerfest is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and is looking for fans 18 years and older to share their favorite memory of Summerfest and ultimately be named the Fest Fan of the Past 55.

The Fest Fan of the Past 55 contest is now open online only at Summerfest.com, through March 31, 2023. Fans will be asked to share their fest stories – whether it was attending the festival for the first time in 2022, going to every Summerfest over the past five decades, or maybe it was a memorable concert or festival experience.

The ten finalists for Summerfest Fest Fan of the Past 55 will be announced on April 11.

The winner will be determined by a combination of online fan voting, which also opens on April 11, and the votes of a celebrity judging panel from the Milwaukee area, consisting of:

Marcell Guyton – Guyton Entertainment Executive and Rhythm Kings leader

Ridder, Scott & Shannen - mornings on FM 106.1/WMIL

Mary Stoker Smith - anchor at FOX6

Peggy Williams-Smith – President and CEO, VISIT Milwaukee

The winner of the Summerfest Fest Fan of the Past 55 contest will receive recognition during Summerfest, in addition to a one-of-a-kind prize package including:

On-Site Private Party for 100 – to be held during the 2023 festival for the winner and 100 guests - includes a $2,000 Food & Beverage credit and 100 Summerfest General Admission tickets

Two (2) 2023 UScellular® Power Passes (valid for admission all nine days of Summerfest)

Two (2) Tickets to a show of winner’s choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest 2023

One (1) $100 Summerfest Gift Card

One (1) signed Summerfest memorabilia item

The Summerfest Fest Fan of the Past 55 winner will be announced in May 2023. For more information and complete rules visit Summerfest.com