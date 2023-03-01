2023 Rockonsin; finalist bands compete, showcased at Summerfest
Rockonsin is here for the 19th straight year. Seventh through 12th grade garage bands can apply for free and win a chance to play at Summerfest. Rockonsin founder, Dennis Graham, joins FOX6 Wakeup with the details.
Bands can sign up for free beginning March 1 at www.rockonsin.org and can run off a free application poster.
Three music industry professionals will review and score out all band application videos to determine the Top 10 State Finalist bands invited to Summerfest for the finals competition.
- Each of the Top 10 State Finalist bands selected will receive two Shure microphones (one vocal & one instrument mic each with cords) and will perform 20 minute showcase sets.
- The winning band will also receive from Shure a wireless vocal microphone system.
- The winning and runner-up bands will each receive a 40 minute showcase gig at Summerfest 2023. Each winning band member will also receive a ROCKONSIN Award.
- The top two bands will also each receive a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (12 hours for the winner and 8 hours for the runner-up).