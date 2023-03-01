2023 Rockonsin; finalist bands compete, showcased at Summerfest

Rockonsin is here for the 19th straight year. Seventh through 12th grade garage bands can apply for free and win a chance to play at Summerfest. Rockonsin founder, Dennis Graham, joins FOX6 Wakeup with the details.

Bands can sign up for free beginning March 1 at www.rockonsin.org and can run off a free application poster.

Three music industry professionals will review and score out all band application videos to determine the Top 10 State Finalist bands invited to Summerfest for the finals competition.