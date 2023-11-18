2023 Holiday Folk Fair International at State Fair Park

Holiday Folk Fair International overview
FOX6's Isley Gooden chats with Dr. Paul Trebian to learn more about the 80th annual Holiday Folk Fair International.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival and a program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin.
You can explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together a message of welcome.
The event runs from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at State Fair Park in West Allis.
Celebrating the culture of traditional dress
The 2023 theme, "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dress," will allow people the opportunity to explore how groups share their culture and traditions through the apparel they wear.
MPS student artwork on display at the Folk Fair
A review of the 16 murals prepared by MPS students that depict cultures from around the world. MPS teacher Gina Jorgensen helped to organize the work that was done by the students and is setting up the displays at Holiday Folk Fair.
Dirty Kettle Native American display
Herb Heck explains the hand-made musical instruments that are on display and how those were important to the people from that time, with an opportunity to play the instruments at the 2023 Folk Fair International.
.