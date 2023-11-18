2023 Holiday Folk Fair International at State Fair Park

Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival and a program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin.

You can explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together a message of welcome.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at State Fair Park in West Allis.

