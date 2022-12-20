2023 EAA AirVenture; tickets on sale for Oshkosh fly-in convention

article

Tickets are now on sale for the 70th edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh coming on July 24-30, 2023, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the world’s largest fly-in convention and the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual gathering. Every year, more than 10,000 aircraft fly into the convention – and more than 600,00 aviation fans attend. The seven-day gathering features the latest innovations and aircraft from around the world, as well as a broad spectrum of airplanes from more than a century of aviation history on display in the air and on the ground.

Along with nine air shows over seven days, AirVenture 2023 will include 1,500 forums, workshops, and seminars plus more than 800 aviation exhibitors.

Pre-purchase options also include camping credentials and early-bird merchandise, with additional special offers available as they are finalized.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Again in 2023, all attendees ages 18 and under are admitted free, supported in part by The Boeing Company. In addition, EAA members who purchase admissions prior to June 15, 2023, are eligible to receive their admission wristbands in advance via the Express Arrival program. Early purchase discounts are also available on both daily and weekly admissions. While admissions are available at the gate, early online purchase gives the best discounts, options for faster entry to the grounds, and additional information and insights prior to the event.