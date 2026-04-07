2022 Kenosha homicide of 6-year-old girl; child's mother now accused

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The Brief Christina Torchia has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 2022 death of her 6-year-old daughter, Layla Stahl. Originally ruled "undetermined," the case was reopened in 2026 after Torchia was convicted in a separate 2024 murder-for-hire solicitation plot. Following new witness interviews and a contradictory statement from Torchia, a judge officially amended the child's manner of death to homicide.



The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, April 7, that charges have been filed in connection with the 2022 death of 6-year-old Layla Stahl. Christina Torchia, 33, has been formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

2022 homicide investigation

Timeline:

A news release says on April 20, 2022, Kenosha County deputies and detectives responded to a residence in the 600 block of 15th Place regarding an unresponsive child. Layla Stahl, age 6, was located deceased in her bedroom. At the time of the initial investigation, officials said no obvious signs of trauma or foul play were observed.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, with assistance from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, determined the cause and manner of death to be undetermined.

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In July 2024, Kenosha County detectives were involved in a separate investigation involving Stahl’s mother, Christina Torchia, in which she attempted to solicit the homicide of another individual. Torchia later pleaded guilty to solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to the maximum penalty.

In early 2026, Kenosha County investigators re-examined Stahl’s death. Detectives conducted an extensive review of evidence, re-interviewed witnesses, and pursued additional investigative leads. Through this renewed effort, investigators developed significant new information regarding the circumstances of Stahl’s death.

Interview with Torchia

Dig deeper:

On March 12, 2026, a news release says detectives conducted a lengthy interview with Torchia, during which investigators identified numerous inconsistencies and statements contradicted by evidence.

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Following the continued investigation and consultation with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner Patrice Hall, a court order was obtained to amend the manner of death. A Kenosha County judge approved the request, officially changing Layla Stahl’s manner of death to homicide.

Statement from Kenosha County Shriff

What they're saying:

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement on this case:

"Time does not erase responsibility, and it does not diminish our duty to seek justice. This case remained a priority for our investigators, even when the answers were not immediately clear. Through persistence, professionalism, and a refusal to give up, we are now in a position to move forward with charges. Layla deserved better, and we will continue to pursue justice on her behalf."