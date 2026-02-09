2019 Racine homicide, armed robbery; man charged years later

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed during a garage robbery in Racine in July 2019. Prosecutors allege Khalil Raggs was the gunman who demanded property and opened fire. Raggs appeared by video in court on Monday, where bail was set at $500,000.



A man accused of killing a Racine resident during a late-night garage robbery more than five years ago made his first appearance in the case Monday, Feb. 9, appearing by video from custody.

The accused is 28-year-old Khalil Raggs. He was charged with armed robbery and felony murder.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a July 21, 2019, investigation by the Racine Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of Mead and De Koven for a report of a robbery and gunfire, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Investigators recovered two spent 9mm shell casings and a black "Von Dutch USA" hat near the body, the complaint says.

"You know what this is."

A witness told detectives the gunman pointed a firearm and made that statement as the robbery began. He handed over his wallet, but a struggle broke out.

Racine Police Department

Moments later, the witness reported hearing two shots and then saw the suspects run from the garage the way they had entered, according to investigators.

Dig deeper:

The witness later identified Raggs as the armed man and said he was wearing the distinctive hat left behind at the scene, the complaint states.

Years later, detectives re-energized the case after speaking with additional people. Investigators said a review of social media, along with facial recognition and other records, were able to identify Raggs.

At Monday afternoon’s hearing, Raggs appeared by video. His attorney also appeared remotely. The court waived a formal reading of the complaint, found probable cause and vacated the warrant.

In setting the cash bond at $500,000, the commissioner ordered Raggs to make all future court appearances, have no contact with the victim’s relatives or listed witnesses, and not possess or control any weapons.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.