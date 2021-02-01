Expand / Collapse search

20-year-old shot near 7th and Keefe, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting near 7th and Keefe that happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

The victim and the suspect were involved in a gunfight when the victim was subsequently struck. The victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was arrested.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  

