2-year-old taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after falling from hotel balcony in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC -- A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after falling from a balcony at the Comfort Inn on Holiday Lane Sunday evening, July 19.



It happened around 7:30 p.m.



Fond du Lac Fire Rescue officials said medics treated the boy, who was stabilized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported the toddler to the airport, where they met the helicopter crew.



Police are handling the investigation.