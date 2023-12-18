2 stabbed in Milwaukee, 1 seriously injured, Fond du Lac and Baldwin

article

Milwaukee Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 17 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

A 36-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal stabbing injury.

A second victim, also 36-years old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening stab wounds.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.