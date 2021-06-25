2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, unknown suspect sought: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 25 near 50th Street and Luscher Avenue. It happened at approximately 12:05 a.m.,

Police say the first victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The second victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.