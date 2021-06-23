2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, June 22. Two men were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:08 p.m. near 86th and Capitol. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 10:33 p.m. near Center Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.