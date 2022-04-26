2 shot in Milwaukee Tuesday morning; location under investigation

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 26 at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Victim #1 is a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Victim #2 is a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.