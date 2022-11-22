2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday night; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 21. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near Hampton Avenue and Grantosa Drive. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.