2 shootings in Milwaukee leave 2 injured, suspects sought

Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning, June 27 in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. near 37th and Custer. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects in this case.

The second shooting happened near 29th and Glendale around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the victim confronted a suspect who was looking into vehicles when the suspect fired a shot subsequently striking him. The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries taken to the hospital for treatment. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information, in either case, is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android