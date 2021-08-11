2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; man, teen wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 10. Two people were wounded, including a 16-year-old, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Mariners Street and Fountain Avenue. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee child, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Layton and National. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This shooting is a result of an armed robbery attempt.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.