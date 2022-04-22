2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near 47th and Chambers. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

The second shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near 15th and Locust. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.