2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 teens, man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The shootings left three people wounded.

A double shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 6th and Concordia. A 46-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A 16-year-old male juvenile from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The second shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. The victim, a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.