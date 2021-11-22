2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 1 wounded: police

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, Nov. 21. One person is dead and another wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 35th and Sheridan. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered a minor graze wound and is expected to survive. The victim presented herself to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to the shooting.

The second shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near 41st and Fiebrantz. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a fatal gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.