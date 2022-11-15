2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 men, teen wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Nov. 14. Two men and a 14-year-old boy were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near 22nd and Wells. The victims, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near 50th and Center. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.