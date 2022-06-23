2 separate fires in Racine; 10 displaced

The City of Racine Fire Department responded to two fires within hours of each other on Wednesday, June 22. Both fires were on exterior decks of multi-family apartment buildings.

The first fire occurred in the area of Erie Street and Hubbard Street around 4 p.m. on an upper unit entrance wooden deck. Engine 1 extinguished the fire within minutes of arrival on scene. The fire did not extend to the living area and no occupants needed alternative living arrangements afterwards.

The fire caused $2,000.00 damage to the deck. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

The second fire was in the area of

200 block of Howland Avenue and Roe Avenue around 7 p.m. at a three-family apartment building. First arriving crews found the front exterior first and second floor landings on fire. They were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to the interior of the structure; however, extensive overhaul was required near the area of origin to ensure extinguishment.

The cause of this fire is also undetermined and under investigation. Heat from the fire melted exterior siding on an adjacent structure.

Due to the fire, smoke and water damage, the building is uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is assisting 10 displaced residents with temporary housing.

The fire caused $60,000 damage to the involved structure and $30,000 damage to the adjacent structure.