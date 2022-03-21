2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian killed in crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

Two Pennsylvania state police troopers were among three people killed in a crash along I-95 in Philadelphia early Monday morning, officials have confirmed to FOX 29.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian were all killed in the crash. None of the victims have been identified at this time, but authorities tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that both troopers are believed to have worked out of Troop K in Philadelphia.

Investigators have yet to release more information surrounding the circumstances of the crash, including a potential cause. Police have also not released any information regarding further injuries or arrests at this time.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the troopers were assisting a civilian who was walking on the highway when were struck by a passing vehicle.

A State Police SUV at the scene sustained heavy damage in the crash and another SUV with severe front end damage was also visible on the highway. The State Police vehicle had both doors on the driver's side sheered off, and did not appear to take a direct hit.

State police said more information would be released later.

Separate police processions led both of the fallen officers from the scene to the medical examiner's office around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 was shut down in both directions between Broad Street and the Walt Whitman Bridge. The highway reopened in both directions around 9 a.m.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf reacted to the crash in a statement posted to Twitter Monday morning.

"Frances and I are deeply saddened by the loss of these two troopers and the individual they were assisting. We're praying for their loved ones. This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect us and our communities," Wolf wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.

