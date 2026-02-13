2 Milwaukee Symphony board members resign over personal scandals

The Brief Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members have officially resigned over separate personal scandals. Eric Hobbs resigned following revelations that he has been charged with sexual assault involving children. Peter Mahler resigned following revelations that he worked as a recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein in 2013.



Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members have resigned, both facing personal scandals.

One of the former board members has ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the other is defending against charges of child sexual assault.

FOX6 asked the symphony for a response on Monday, Feb. 9, over calls and e-mails and again yesterday (Thursday).

What they're saying:

On Friday, Feb. 13, they sent this statement:

"The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has accepted the resignations of Mr. Hobbs and Mr. Mahler. These matters are unrelated to the MSO or their board service. We thank them for their contributions to the organization."

On Monday, both names appeared on the symphony's webpage. Now, the names are scrubbed.

Eric Hobbs

What we know:

The first is Eric Hobbs.

Last year, prosecutors in Green Lake County charged Eric Hobbs with sexual assault.

They alleged he inappropriately touched teen girls in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Prosecutors filed the charges more than 10 months ago, but it wasn’t until after FOX6's story ran on Monday that the MSO removed his name from their list of board members.

And now, they finally respond to FOX6's questions—and say he has resigned.

Hobbs' attorney did respond to FOX6 on Monday when we broke this news.

She said, "Mr. Hobbs denies these allegations. The allegations are entirely separate from his volunteer work with the symphony board. We look forward to clearing his name."

Peter Mahler

What we know:

The other person who resigned is Peter Mahler—who was listed as a board member.

The Epstein files show Mahler worked as a recruiter for Epstein in 2013 when Epstein was looking for an assistant.

Mahler told FOX6 the allegations against Epstein are "abhorrent" and knowing what they know now, they wouldn't have worked with him.

Again, these scandals are not tied with either person's work on the board.

The symphony board had 35 members. They have oversight over the nonprofit.

Many of the members are dignitaries in Milwaukee business or education.

Now, that board has two fewer members.