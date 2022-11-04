2 Milwaukee shootings Friday morning; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Friday, Nov. 4. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1:06 a.m. near 26th and Lloyd. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near 38th and Florist. Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot within a residence and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police has a suspect in custody and are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.