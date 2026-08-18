2 Milwaukee rappers killed in shooting, loved ones hold vigil

The Brief Two Milwaukee rappers were killed in a shooting near 31st and Cameron Monday afternoon. Police arrested a 28-year-old man, and charges have been referred to the district attorney. Loved ones held a vigil, praying to end repeated cycles of gun violence in their family.



Loved ones are remembering two Milwaukee rappers killed in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Monday shooting

The backstory:

The men were found dead in a building near 31st Street and Cameron Avenue. Loved ones say 21-year-old Daquaiseon Evans – was a father and up-and-coming rapper. They are heartbroken by his loss and say this isn't the first time they've dealt with tragedy.

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Vigil held

What we know:

The 21-year-old’s family held a vigil remembering his life a day after he was killed.

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"I've been wearing his jackets to feel like he's close to me," said Jaquaisa Evans, the victim's sister.

Police were called to 31st Street and Cameron Avenue around 3:40 p.m., where they found 21-year-old Daquaiseon Evans and 33-year-old Quentene Williams dead from gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old was arrested.

"I've been listening to his songs ever since. I got to hear his voice," said Jaquaisa Evans.

Jaquaisa Evans is Daquaiseon's twin. She says her brother was dedicated to family and had a love for music.

"He was a rapper and he was very family oriented. He's got three kids that he loved dearly," said Jaquaisa Evans.

Family says the 21-year-old was known on the rap scene as "Lil Sheisty." They say he was at the recording studio with his mentor and friend "Funny Money" when they were killed.

"We need to change our focus. We need to change our mindset if we want to live," Trinika Walker, the victim's cousin, said.

Family says this isn't their first time grieving a loved one lost to gun violence.

"In our family, the last couple of years, it's been a repeated cycle. Our younger generation is passing on," family member Shantia Jones said.

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They are praying that the cycle ends and vigils like this don't have to continue.

Family says they do not know the circumstances of the shooting – or the 28-year-old suspect. Charges have been referred to the district attorney's office.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.