2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests

Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20.

The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and Finn. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said they know who they are looking for in connection with both shootings, but the shooters have not been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.