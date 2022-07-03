2 Milwaukee 3-year-olds shot over 2 days

Two 3-year-old boys were shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents over a span of 48 hours.

A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday evening, July 2 in an apparently accidental shooting near 52nd and North. Police said a Milwaukee woman, 42, was arrested.

A neighbor told FOX6 it happened inside an apartment building. Others said they had no idea it happened at all.

Scene near 20th and Juneau

Three-year-old Akai W. Stilo died on Friday after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged people in a tweet to store their guns in a safe place.