Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24.

Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m.

According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled. The officer did not chase after the vehicle. The vehicle disregarded a stop and was struck by another car. The impact of the collision caused the fleeing vehicle to hit a pedestrian, a building and light support. The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Pedestrian, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

MPD is looking for the occupant of the vehicle that prompted the crash.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.