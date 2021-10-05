2 hurt in Milwaukee crash during ‘medical episode’

A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Keefe and Richards in Milwaukee Tuesday evening, Oct. 5.

According to police, around 7 p.m., the driver suffered a medical episode on Keefe Avenue, and that driver's vehicle struck another near Keefe Avenue and Richards Street.

The striking vehicle continued on Keefe and struck a light pole at Keefe and Holton before continuing eastbound on Keefe and striking a tree.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The passenger was taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was initially hit in this incident did not report any injuries.