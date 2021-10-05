Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in Milwaukee crash during ‘medical episode’

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Keefe and Richards in Milwaukee Tuesday evening, Oct. 5.

According to police, around 7 p.m., the driver suffered a medical episode on Keefe Avenue, and that driver's vehicle struck another near Keefe Avenue and Richards Street. 

The striking vehicle continued on Keefe and struck a light pole at Keefe and Holton before continuing eastbound on Keefe and striking a tree.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The passenger was taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition. 

The driver of the vehicle that was initially hit in this incident did not report any injuries.

Milwaukee driver killed, cab torched; no arrests
article

Milwaukee driver killed, cab torched; no arrests

The body of a Milwaukee cab driver, shot and killed while on the job, was found near 18th and Walnut. His cab was found set on fire miles away.

Milwaukee stolen van crash at 11th and Madison, 3 juveniles arrested
article

Milwaukee stolen van crash at 11th and Madison, 3 juveniles arrested

Three juveniles inside a stolen minivan were arrested when that vehicle crashed into a sedan near 11th and Madison.