2 dead following crash involving semi in Kenosha County

Two people are dead following a crash Tuesday night, Dec. 29 in Kenosha County near Pleasant Prairie. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on westbound I-94 near CTH ML.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene for reports of a semi vs. passenger car crash. Upon arrival, a State Trooper observed two occupants in the passenger car. One occupant was deceased upon arrival.

The other occupant was seriously injured and tended to by medical personnel. This individual was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say suspected marijuana and unknown pills were located in the vehicle of the victims.

Both victims' identities are unknown, the Medical Examiner is working on the identification of the victims.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Advertisement

The State Patrol is performing a post-crash inspection of the semi and reconstruction is being performed by a State Patrol Traffic Reconstructionist.

The investigation is ongoing.