2 dead, 1 injured in Kenosha County highway crash

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were killed and a third person injured following a two-car crash in Kenosha County Tuesday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the accident happened on Highway 31. A Somers Fire and Rescue crew responded and transported two people to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

One of the two transported later died. The condition of the other person is not known. Both were in the same vehicle that collided with another about 4 p.m.

Kenosha first responders took a person from the second vehicle to Aurora Medical Center. That person later died.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene, including one that landed, but it did not transport anyone. The second chopper was called off.

The crash remains under investigation.

