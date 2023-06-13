1st and National crash; pedestrian struck, driver fled

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday morning, June 13 near 1st and National.

It happened around 1:40 a.m.

Police say 28-year-old Milwaukee woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.