19th and Washington burglary, Milwaukee man injured

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was hurt in a burglary near 19th and Washington on Sunday, July 2.

Milwaukee police said the burglary took place around 12:30 a.m.

A person forced entry into the victim's residence and battered the victim in retaliation for a domestic dispute. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for the people who are responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.