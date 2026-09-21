The Brief James Ruland, 40, disappeared in 1995. His remains have never been found. Ruland's former roommate, Jerome Baier, was arrested and charged last week. Baier, 83, is being held in the Fond du Lac County jail on $1 million bond.



A Wisconsin man accused of killing his former roommate, James Ruland, leading to a decades-long cold case investigation, made his initial court appearance Monday.

In court:

Jerome Baier, 83, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Anthony Nehls set Baier's cash bond at $1 million. Baier is due back in court Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 1.

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What they're saying:

In a statement, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney wrote Monday:

"James Ruland’s family has been waiting over 30 years for answers, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has been unwavering in their commitment to finding justice for James Ruland and his family. Friday and today have been a significant step forward in those efforts and we look forward to seeking justice through the legal process."

Jerome Baier

The backstory:

Ruland was last seen on Oct. 24, 1995, though a witness said they may have seen him hitchhiking in North Fond du Lac a few days later. The 40-year-old from the town of Ripon was never seen again, but his station wagon was found at a North Fond du Lac truck stop with the keys in the ignition and his possessions in the cargo area on Nov. 14, 1995.

Investigators used human remains detection K-9s, ground-penetrating radar and aerial searches. They conducted large-scale excavations of potential burial sites, dove in waterways and searched a pig farm's manure pit. Still, Ruland was never found.

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In 2021, forensic technology led detectives to request more tests on previously submitted evidence. The results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab corroborated information from interviews, and the investigation continued. It led to Baier's arrest after a search of his rural Marathon County home on Sept. 18.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Marathon County Sheriff's Office assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office in the investigation into Ruland's disappearance and death.

James Ruland

Tips still wanted

What you can do:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is still looking into Ruland's death and disappearance. Anyone with information related to the case should call Lt. Alex Volm at 920-924-2406 or Det. Dave Olig at 920-906-4799. To remain anonymous, call the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line: 920-906-4777.