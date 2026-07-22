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The Brief Investigators finished an excavation tied to the 1983 Robert "Bobby Jo" Fritz cold case. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said it uncovered new potential evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384.



The excavation of a Wisconsin home's basement, tied to the 1983 Robert "Bobby Jo" Fritz cold case, uncovered new potential evidence, investigators said Wednesday.

Robert "Bobby Jo" Fritz

The backstory:

Fritz vanished while playing with siblings outside his Campbellsport home on May 14, 1983. He was 5 years old at the time, and the community has been searching for answers in the 43 years since.

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New potential evidence

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said a search of that Campbellsport home was completed on Tuesday, and the home was released back to the current property owner, who has no connection to the Fritz family or the case.

The excavation was the result of a July 16 search warrant served at the home, which the sheriff's office said uncovered potential evidence related to the case.

Investigators excavated the basement entirely with hand tools, removed and processed approximately 30,000 pounds of soil. That dirt was hand-sifted and searched, and items of interest were collected as potential evidence.

While investigators did not find Fritz's remains, they did find potential evidence that will be subject to further analysis. It could take several months or longer to analyze what was collected.

Have information?

What you can do:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and active, and additional details will only be released when it will not compromise the integrity of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384. To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.