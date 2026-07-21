Campbellsport 1983 cold case; basement excavation underway

article

The Brief Investigators are excavating the basement of a Campbellsport home tied to the May 14, 1983, disappearance of Robert 'Bobby Jo' Fritz. State Crime Lab teams and DOJ agents have joined detectives on-site to help identify, gather, and process evidence. If you have any information, please contact Detective Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384.



Investigators are conducting a large-scale excavation inside the basement of a Village of Campbellsport residence tied to Robert 'Bobby Jo' Fritz, who vanished on May 14, 1983.

Investigation update

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant on July 16 at the Campbellsport residence where Robert 'Bobby Jo' Fritz lived when he went missing.

During the search, potential evidence related to the case was located. As a result of those findings, a larger scale excavation is currently taking place inside the basement of the home.

Detectives are collaborating with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Crime Lab to identify and process further evidence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to uncovering the facts surrounding Bobby Jo’s disappearance and bringing closure to his family. As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, additional information will only be released at a time when it will not compromise case integrity," the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said.

Have information?

What you can do:

If you have any information you believe may be relevant to this case, please contact Detective Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384.

You can also leave anonymous information on the Fond du Lac County Tip Line by calling 920-906-4777.