Expand / Collapse search

1,700+ grams of fentanyl recovered by Milwaukee police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police recovered more than 1,700 grams of fentanyl at Milwaukee residence article

Police recovered more than 1,700 grams of fentanyl at Milwaukee residence

MILWAUKEE - Police in Milwaukee's District 4 executed a search warrant at a residence on W. Bobolink Avenue just east of N. Teutonia Avenue on Monday, June 21 – and recovered more than 1,700 grams of fentanyl. 

The large recovery has a street value of roughly $140,000, officials tell FOX6 News. It was part of an ongoing illegal firearm and narcotics investigation by Milwaukee police. 

Officials say the recovery of this deadly drug potentially saved the lives of thousands of people. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you are aware of drug dealing in your neighborhood, you are urged to call 414-935-7248 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Lake Drive neighbors worry trees could disappear

You can't go down Lake Drive in Shorewood without noticing all of nature's beauty. A group of neighbors says we're in danger of losing it. A road project that could tear up the trees there.