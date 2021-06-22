1,700+ grams of fentanyl recovered by Milwaukee police

article

Police in Milwaukee's District 4 executed a search warrant at a residence on W. Bobolink Avenue just east of N. Teutonia Avenue on Monday, June 21 – and recovered more than 1,700 grams of fentanyl.

The large recovery has a street value of roughly $140,000, officials tell FOX6 News. It was part of an ongoing illegal firearm and narcotics investigation by Milwaukee police.

Officials say the recovery of this deadly drug potentially saved the lives of thousands of people.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you are aware of drug dealing in your neighborhood, you are urged to call 414-935-7248 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.